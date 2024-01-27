Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $2,434,523. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.