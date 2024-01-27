Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.