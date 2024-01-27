Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

