Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

