Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.65 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.