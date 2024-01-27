Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.