Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 126,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.02.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

