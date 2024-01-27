Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

CUZ opened at $23.20 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.