Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 849,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

