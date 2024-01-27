Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 142 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at about $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at about $71,085,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth about $54,365,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares during the period.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $74.38 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.