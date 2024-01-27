Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of G stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.