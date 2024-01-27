Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 428 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after buying an additional 470,256 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

