Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 473 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $46.76 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

