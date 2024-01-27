Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,268 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,482,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 382,402 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $134.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

