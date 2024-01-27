Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

