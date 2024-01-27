Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 900 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 166.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 5,636.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Ebsworth bought 160,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 844,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,393.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

