Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $494,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

