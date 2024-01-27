Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.