OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

OUT stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

