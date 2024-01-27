PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.32.

PACCAR stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

