PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

