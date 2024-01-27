Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $628.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

