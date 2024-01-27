Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,246 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $628.49.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

