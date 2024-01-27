Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 184,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.3 %

Park Aerospace stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.