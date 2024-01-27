Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

PK stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

