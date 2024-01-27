Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.
PSN stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $67.12.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.
