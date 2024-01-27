Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 383,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 146,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,582. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 510.1% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 123.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 208,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

