Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

