Patrick Triggs Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Happy Creek Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, January 11th, Patrick Triggs purchased 730,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

CVE:HPY remained flat at C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,602. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.08.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.