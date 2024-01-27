Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) vs. WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Head-To-Head Review

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 14 4 0 2.22 WalkMe 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 14 4 0 2.22 WalkMe 1 3 3 0 2.29

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $267.24, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. WalkMe has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than WalkMe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.80% 25.02% 8.38% WalkMe -25.42% -93.27% -14.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.80% 25.02% 8.38% WalkMe -25.42% -93.27% -14.76%

88.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of WalkMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and WalkMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.38 billion 8.49 $281.39 million $5.85 33.13 WalkMe $263.93 million 3.34 -$92.63 million ($0.77) -13.86

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats WalkMe on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

