PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

