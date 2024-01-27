PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Posts Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

PBCO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. PBCO Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.37.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

