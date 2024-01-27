PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Posts Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.
PBCO Financial Trading Down 4.4 %
PBCO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. PBCO Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.37.
PBCO Financial Company Profile
