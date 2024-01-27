PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 12,200 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00.

Shares of PBF traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.54. 2,141,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,939. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.



PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

