PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 2,141,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,939. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

