PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.08 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76). 88,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 85,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

PCI-PAL Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.32 million, a PE ratio of -857.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.01.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.