Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,955,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,330,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

