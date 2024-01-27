Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 45,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $527.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

