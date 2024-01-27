Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.36%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

