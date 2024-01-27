Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Trading Down 2.4%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 349,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 462,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Pennpetro Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pennpetro Energy Company Profile

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

