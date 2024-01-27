PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

LON PBEE traded up GBX 1.98 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.98 ($1.21). 677,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,105. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,583.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. PensionBee Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.74 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Wood sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £4,522.50 ($5,746.51). Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

