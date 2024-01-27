Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 6,416 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

