Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PBT opened at $14.99 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $698.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

