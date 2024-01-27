Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

View Our Latest Report on PR

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.