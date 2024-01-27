Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Director Robert F. Williamson III Buys 22,134 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 22,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.49 per share, for a total transaction of 10,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.63. 3,310,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.73.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CATX

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.