Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Markus Puhlmann Purchases 280,000 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Markus Puhlmann acquired 60,419 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 15,708.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.63. 3,310,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,702. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CATX

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.