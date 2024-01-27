PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 44,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. PG&E has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

