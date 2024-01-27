Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of PBSV opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

