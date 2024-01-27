Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of PBSV opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
