Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 483,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.