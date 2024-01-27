Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares trading hands.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Insider Activity at Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

In other news, Director Patricia Mcleod acquired 73,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,013.32. Insiders have bought 191,755 shares of company stock worth $71,214 in the last ninety days.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

