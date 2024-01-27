PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67,327 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

