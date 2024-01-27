PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67,327 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
